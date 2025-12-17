11th MEU Marines Conduct Non-Lethal Weapons Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire range as part of a non-lethal weapons course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 24, 2025. The course equips Marines with the skills to effectively control situations while prioritizing the preservation of life and property. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)