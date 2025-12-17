(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines Conduct Non-Lethal Weapons Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire range as part of a non-lethal weapons course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 24, 2025. The course equips Marines with the skills to effectively control situations while prioritizing the preservation of life and property. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990994
    VIRIN: 241024-M-FP389-3001
    Filename: DOD_111449200
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Non-Lethal Weapons Course, by Sgt Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    11th MEU
    non-lethal weapons
    I MEF
    M500
    EOTG
    V35

