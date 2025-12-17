U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire range as part of a non-lethal weapons course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 24, 2025. The course equips Marines with the skills to effectively control situations while prioritizing the preservation of life and property. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990994
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-FP389-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111449200
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Non-Lethal Weapons Course, by Sgt Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.