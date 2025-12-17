(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Construction update of the new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Maria Cassidy 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Sneak peek of the new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital featuring the latest medical technology and improved patient centered spaces that were designed for enhanced patient care.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 12:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990992
    VIRIN: 251204-A-MS091-2186
    Filename: DOD_111449077
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction update of the new General Leonard Wood Community Hospital, by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Construction
    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital

