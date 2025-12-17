(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Gift of Support - Part 1

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Francisco Macatol, 820th Base Defense Group vehicle fleet manager, shares personal story about his struggles with suicidal ideations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2025. This video is part one of a two-part series featuring conversations with members from the 93rd AGOW about dealing with suicide, recognizing signs of suicide and how to intervene plausible suicide attempts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 12:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 990991
    VIRIN: 251204-F-FH898-1001
    Filename: DOD_111449036
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Moody Air Force Base
    820th Base Defense Group

