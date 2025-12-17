The Gift of Support - Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Francisco Macatol, 820th Base Defense Group vehicle fleet manager, shares personal story about his struggles with suicidal ideations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2025. This video is part one of a two-part series featuring conversations with members from the 93rd AGOW about dealing with suicide, recognizing signs of suicide and how to intervene plausible suicide attempts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)