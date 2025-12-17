U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Francisco Macatol, 820th Base Defense Group vehicle fleet manager, shares personal story about his struggles with suicidal ideations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2025. This video is part one of a two-part series featuring conversations with members from the 93rd AGOW about dealing with suicide, recognizing signs of suicide and how to intervene plausible suicide attempts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 12:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|990991
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-FH898-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111449036
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Gift of Support - Part 1, by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.