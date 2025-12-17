(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MacDill’s pharmacy sustains global AMC operations

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Pharmacy technicians assigned to the 6th Medical Support Squadron assist customers at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 20, 2025. The 6th MDSS pharmacy employs a wide range of staff including active duty service members, contractors, government civilians and local students. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 12:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990990
    VIRIN: 251020-F-IA158-2003
    Filename: DOD_111449021
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill’s pharmacy sustains global AMC operations, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill
    6th MDSS
    6th Medical Support Squadron
    Air Force
    Pharmacy

