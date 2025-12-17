132d Wing Outstanding Airmen of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990984" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 132d Wing announced the 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, December 17, 2025, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The winners are Staff Sgt. Lila Morgan (Airman of the Year), Staff Sgt. Brody Roll (NCO of the Year), Senior Master Sgt. Jedidiah Holl (SNCO of the Year), Capt. William Nusbaum (CGO of the Year), Master Sgt. Jeffrey Williams (1st Sergeant of the Year) and Staff Sgt. Scott Jennings (Honor Guard of the Year). (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)