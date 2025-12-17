The 132d Wing announced the 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, December 17, 2025, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The winners are Staff Sgt. Lila Morgan (Airman of the Year), Staff Sgt. Brody Roll (NCO of the Year), Senior Master Sgt. Jedidiah Holl (SNCO of the Year), Capt. William Nusbaum (CGO of the Year), Master Sgt. Jeffrey Williams (1st Sergeant of the Year) and Staff Sgt. Scott Jennings (Honor Guard of the Year). (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 12:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990984
|VIRIN:
|251216-Z-DP314-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111448957
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 132d Wing Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.