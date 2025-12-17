Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and his wife Junifer Thomas, address the fleet in a holiday message, Dec. 15. (U.S. Navy video by U.S. Fleet Forces Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 12:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990983
|VIRIN:
|251215-N-AV754-2073
|Filename:
|DOD_111448923
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Holiday Message, by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.