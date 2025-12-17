(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Fleet Forces Holiday Message

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and his wife Junifer Thomas, address the fleet in a holiday message, Dec. 15. (U.S. Navy video by U.S. Fleet Forces Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 12:08
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990983
    VIRIN: 251215-N-AV754-2073
    Filename: DOD_111448923
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Holiday Season
    holiday message
    Karl Thomas

