U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron participated in a week-long Outlaw Shield exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 5-7, 2025. Exercise Outlaw Shield simulated contested environments that challenged 628th CES Airmen to develop the necessary survival skills, including base security and medical tactics. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990974
|VIRIN:
|251107-F-RS563-7373
|Filename:
|DOD_111448865
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outlaw Shield 2025, by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.