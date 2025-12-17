2025 has been a year full of exceptional accomplishments and we look forward to even more exciting opportunities in the new year. So from all of us at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic ... Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 11:29
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990968
|VIRIN:
|251218-N-ST310-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111448797
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Special Video Message From NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.