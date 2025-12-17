(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Special Video Message From NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    2025 has been a year full of exceptional accomplishments and we look forward to even more exciting opportunities in the new year. So from all of us at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic ... Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 11:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990968
    VIRIN: 251218-N-ST310-1001
    Filename: DOD_111448797
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Special Video Message From NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC

