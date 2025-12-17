(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Special Missions Training Center (SMTC) "Ship in a Box" Coming Soon

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crystal Burgess 

    U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center

    Special Missions Training Center (SMTC) is acquiring a small arms marking system (SESAMS) maritime training system ("Ship in a Box"). U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Patterson describes the training system in Opa-Locka, Florida, February 20, 2025. Video training footage captured by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Offier 2nd Class Derek Dodge. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Crystal Burgess)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990960
    VIRIN: 251218-G-GY174-1001
    Filename: DOD_111448672
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    SESAMS
    SMTC
    Special Missions Training Center
    small arms marking system

