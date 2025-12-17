U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chelsea Richardson, training and operations noncommissioned officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses the significance of the noncommissioned officer induction ceremony during an Armed Forces Network Vicenza radio interview at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 18, 2025. The ceremony formally welcomes Soldiers into the NCO Corps, reinforcing SETAF-AF’s commitment to leadership, professional identity and the responsibilities entrusted to noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)
[Music licensed through Envato Elements, “For Podcast Background” by StepanBel
https://elements.envato.com/for-podcast-background-ECF3EU5]
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 10:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|990949
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-PI656-4557
|Filename:
|DOD_111448601
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Staff Sgt. Chelsea Richardson discusses NCO Induction Ceremony (Social Media 9:16), by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.