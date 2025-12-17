(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ratchet 33: Remembering the fallen

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Former U-28A Draco pilots recount the circumstances surrounding Ratchet 33 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 17, 2025. Ratchet 33, a U-28A Draco assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, crashed Feb. 18, 2012. All four crew members lost their lives. The aftermath of that mission, which is memorialized annually, changed the way 1 SOW conducts covert aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990943
    VIRIN: 251217-F-UV715-9556
    Filename: DOD_111448557
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ratchet 33: Remembering the fallen, by A1C Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

