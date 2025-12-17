Ratchet 33: Remembering the fallen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Former U-28A Draco pilots recount the circumstances surrounding Ratchet 33 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 17, 2025. Ratchet 33, a U-28A Draco assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, crashed Feb. 18, 2012. All four crew members lost their lives. The aftermath of that mission, which is memorialized annually, changed the way 1 SOW conducts covert aerial operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)