    MCB Quantico Corporals Course 1-26 Middle of Montford Point Challenge B-Roll

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines with Corporals Course 1-26 conduct the Montford Point Challenge at Officer Candidate School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2025. The Montford Point Challenge was the culminating event for Corporals Course 1-26 and honors the first African Americans to enlist in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990938
    VIRIN: 251215-M-IY782-1001
    Filename: DOD_111448479
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, MCB Quantico Corporals Course 1-26 Middle of Montford Point Challenge B-Roll, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    QUANTICO, OCS, MARINES, CORPORALS COURSE, TRAINING,

