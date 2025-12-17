MCB Quantico Corporals Course 1-26 Middle of Montford Point Challenge B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990938" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Corporals Course 1-26 conduct the Montford Point Challenge at Officer Candidate School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2025. The Montford Point Challenge was the culminating event for Corporals Course 1-26 and honors the first African Americans to enlist in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)