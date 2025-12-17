U.S. Marines with Corporals Course 1-26 conduct the Montford Point Challenge at Officer Candidate School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2025. The Montford Point Challenge was the culminating event for Corporals Course 1-26 and honors the first African Americans to enlist in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 11:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990938
|VIRIN:
|251215-M-IY782-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111448479
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCB Quantico Corporals Course 1-26 Middle of Montford Point Challenge B-Roll, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.