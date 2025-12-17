A holiday message from Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), and his wife Judy Huffman, expressing thanks and appreciation to all Sailors across the NETC domain. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 09:42
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|990937
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-XA496-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111448473
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Holiday Message from NETC, by Wade Buffington, Austen McClain and PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.