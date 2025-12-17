(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Holiday Message from NETC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Wade Buffington, Austen McClain and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams

    Naval Education and Training Command

    A holiday message from Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), and his wife Judy Huffman, expressing thanks and appreciation to all Sailors across the NETC domain. (Official U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 09:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990937
    VIRIN: 251216-N-XA496-1001
    Filename: DOD_111448473
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Holiday Message from NETC, by Wade Buffington, Austen McClain and PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    holiday message
    Seasons Greeting
    NETC
    holiday 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media