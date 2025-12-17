Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services recently launched the in-lane vetting process allowing visitors to be quickly vetted for temporary access passes from their vehicles. This system is part of the automated installation entry (AIE) process to enhance security and efficiency. (U.S. Army Video by Joseph Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 09:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|990935
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-TI396-3645
|Filename:
|DOD_111448452
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gate access with in-lane vetting, by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
