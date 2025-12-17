Gate access with in-lane vetting

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services recently launched the in-lane vetting process allowing visitors to be quickly vetted for temporary access passes from their vehicles. This system is part of the automated installation entry (AIE) process to enhance security and efficiency. (U.S. Army Video by Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 09:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 990935
    VIRIN: 251119-A-TI396-3645
    Filename: DOD_111448452
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    IMCOM
    AMC
    3rd Inafantry Division
    AIE
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield
    In-lane vetting

