Gate access with in-lane vetting

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services recently launched the in-lane vetting process allowing visitors to be quickly vetted for temporary access passes from their vehicles. This system is part of the automated installation entry (AIE) process to enhance security and efficiency. (U.S. Army Video by Joseph Cooper)