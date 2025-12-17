(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade and British Soldiers from the 210th Multi-Role Medical Regiment came together for the 30th MED BDE Best of the Best competition, held Nov. 17-20, 2025, in Landstuhl and Baumholder, Germany. The multi-day event pushed competitors through a variety of challenges designed to assess fitness, medical capability, and overall soldier skills. (Defense Meda Activity video by A1C Ivory Stoker)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 09:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th MED BDE BOTB Competition (1080p), by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    30th Medical Brigade

