U.S. Army Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade and British Soldiers from the 210th Multi-Role Medical Regiment came together for the 30th MED BDE Best of the Best competition, held Nov. 17-20, 2025, in Landstuhl and Baumholder, Germany. The multi-day event pushed competitors through a variety of challenges designed to assess fitness, medical capability, and overall soldier skills. (Defense Meda Activity video by A1C Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990932
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-GO232-2101
|Filename:
|DOD_111448431
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th MED BDE BOTB Competition (1080p), by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
