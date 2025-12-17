(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFI 36-2903 Spot (1080p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The U.S. Air Force has AFI 36-2903 to provide guidance on dress and appearance standards. It ensures Airmen maintain a professional appearance that supports good order, discipline, and mission readiness. ((Defense Meda Activity video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 09:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990931
    VIRIN: 251218-F-GO232-1272
    Filename: DOD_111448429
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFI 36-2903 Spot (1080p), by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

