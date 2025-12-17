2025 has been a year of growth and learning for the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC). Throughout the year, training, daily operations, and shared experiences strengthened our teams and reinforced the connections that keep the community moving forward. (Defense Meda Activity video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 09:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990930
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-GO232-4624
|Filename:
|DOD_111448423
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 KMC Wrapped (1080p), by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.