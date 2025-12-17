(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 KMC Wrapped (1080p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    2025 has been a year of growth and learning for the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC). Throughout the year, training, daily operations, and shared experiences strengthened our teams and reinforced the connections that keep the community moving forward. (Defense Meda Activity video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990930
    VIRIN: 251218-F-GO232-4624
    Filename: DOD_111448423
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 KMC Wrapped (1080p), by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Kaiserslautern Military Community Center
    2025
    KMC wrapped
    2025 KMC Wrapped

