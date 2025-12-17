2025 KMC Wrapped (1080p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2025 has been a year of growth and learning for the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC). Throughout the year, training, daily operations, and shared experiences strengthened our teams and reinforced the connections that keep the community moving forward. (Defense Meda Activity video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)