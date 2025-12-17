(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Infantry Division Conducts Mortar Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria (B-Roll)

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    10.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Soldiers, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division maneuver across terrain during mortar training, Oct. 30, 2025, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Executing mortar training is essential for proficiency and effectiveness of a mortar platoon and increases the overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO's Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 07:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts Mortar Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ID
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

