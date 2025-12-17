U.S Army Soldiers, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division maneuver across terrain during mortar training, Oct. 30, 2025, at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Executing mortar training is essential for proficiency and effectiveness of a mortar platoon and increases the overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO's Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|10.30.2025
|12.18.2025 07:59
|B-Roll
|990898
|251030-A-AS519-1010
|DOD_111448124
|00:01:35
|NOVO SELO, BG
|4
|4
This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts Mortar Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
