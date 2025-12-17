(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is USAREUR-AF December 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    This is USAREUR-AF is a monthly series that highlights the efforts in the area of operations. This episode highlights the USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition, the first ever NATO drone competition; 1st Infantry Division’s partner force training in Bulgaria; and 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Norwegian Badge test (U.S. Army video by Army Staff Sgt. James Quaile)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 05:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 990893
    VIRIN: 251218-A-A0901-2991
    Filename: DOD_111448091
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is USAREUR-AF December 25, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogeher
    ThisIsUSAREURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video