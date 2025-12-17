This is USAREUR-AF is a monthly series that highlights the efforts in the area of operations. This episode highlights the USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition, the first ever NATO drone competition; 1st Infantry Division’s partner force training in Bulgaria; and 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Norwegian Badge test (U.S. Army video by Army Staff Sgt. James Quaile)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 05:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|990893
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-A0901-2991
|Filename:
|DOD_111448091
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, This is USAREUR-AF December 25, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
