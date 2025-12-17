This is USAREUR-AF December 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





This is USAREUR-AF is a monthly series that highlights the efforts in the area of operations. This episode highlights the USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition, the first ever NATO drone competition; 1st Infantry Division’s partner force training in Bulgaria; and 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Norwegian Badge test (U.S. Army video by Army Staff Sgt. James Quaile)