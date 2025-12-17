(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th AAMDC Holiday Safety

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brett Bernier, 10th AAMDC Command Chief Warrant Officer, encourage service members to enjoy the holiday season and practice safety Dec.15, 2025, in Sembach, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, LSGE24

