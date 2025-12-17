(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st Fighter Wing mission video 2025

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Mission video showcasing Aviano Air Base Airmen and U.S. Air Force assets. The video contains footage from various exercises and missions at Aviano AB compiled on Nov. 14, 2025. The priorities for the 31st Fighter Wing are Mission, Airmen and Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 03:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990888
    VIRIN: 251114-F-SH233-3414
    Filename: DOD_111447954
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: US

    31stFW
    Aviano Air Base

