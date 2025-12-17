Mission video showcasing Aviano Air Base Airmen and U.S. Air Force assets. The video contains footage from various exercises and missions at Aviano AB compiled on Nov. 14, 2025. The priorities for the 31st Fighter Wing are Mission, Airmen and Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)
|11.13.2025
|12.18.2025 03:35
|Package
|990888
|251114-F-SH233-3414
|DOD_111447954
|00:03:26
|US
|1
|1
This work, 31st Fighter Wing mission video 2025, by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
