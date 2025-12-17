Navy Personnel Command leadership hosted a Career Development Symposium (CDS) for Naval Support Activity Bahrain Sailors, Dec. 4. CDS brings MyNavy HR leaders and subject matter experts to Sailors, giving them the knowledge and tools to effectively manage their careers. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 03:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990887
|VIRIN:
|251209-N-GC710-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111447938
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Career Development Symposium, by SN Jarel McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.