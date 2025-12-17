(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Career Development Symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    12.08.2025

    Video by Seaman Jarel McCants 

    AFN Bahrain

    Navy Personnel Command leadership hosted a Career Development Symposium (CDS) for Naval Support Activity Bahrain Sailors, Dec. 4. CDS brings MyNavy HR leaders and subject matter experts to Sailors, giving them the knowledge and tools to effectively manage their careers. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 03:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990887
    VIRIN: 251209-N-GC710-1001
    Filename: DOD_111447938
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Development Symposium, by SN Jarel McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Personnel Command
    Career Development Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video