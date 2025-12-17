19ESC G8 Finance Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this interview, Maj. Bong Joon Chi of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command breaks down how the G8 section fuels mission readiness across the Korean Peninsula and beyond. From executing over $13 million in mission-critical funds to managing the KEES inactivation and global munitions transfers, Team 19 G8 proves that every movement starts with money. This behind-the-scenes look highlights how finance professionals enable "Fight Tonight" posture through precision, speed, and strategic vision.