    19ESC G8 Finance Interview

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    In this interview, Maj. Bong Joon Chi of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command breaks down how the G8 section fuels mission readiness across the Korean Peninsula and beyond. From executing over $13 million in mission-critical funds to managing the KEES inactivation and global munitions transfers, Team 19 G8 proves that every movement starts with money. This behind-the-scenes look highlights how finance professionals enable "Fight Tonight" posture through precision, speed, and strategic vision.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 01:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990871
    VIRIN: 251218-A-TI445-4240
    Filename: DOD_111447836
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: KR

