In this interview, Maj. Bong Joon Chi of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command breaks down how the G8 section fuels mission readiness across the Korean Peninsula and beyond. From executing over $13 million in mission-critical funds to managing the KEES inactivation and global munitions transfers, Team 19 G8 proves that every movement starts with money. This behind-the-scenes look highlights how finance professionals enable "Fight Tonight" posture through precision, speed, and strategic vision.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 01:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990871
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-TI445-4240
|Filename:
|DOD_111447836
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 19ESC G8 Finance Interview, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.