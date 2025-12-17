Members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participate in exercise MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 9-11, 2025. MUSTANG RODEO provides regular opportunities for Airmen to rehearse targeted skill sets and bridge the gap between large-scale events, ensuring that critical tasks are performed with speed and precision, even when operating under limited time or simulated operational stress.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 23:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990869
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-LA223-7308
|Filename:
|DOD_111447790
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MUSTANG RODEO 26-1, by SSgt Dustin Braaten and SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
