    MUSTANG RODEO 26-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten and Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participate in exercise MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 9-11, 2025. MUSTANG RODEO provides regular opportunities for Airmen to rehearse targeted skill sets and bridge the gap between large-scale events, ensuring that critical tasks are performed with speed and precision, even when operating under limited time or simulated operational stress.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 23:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990869
    VIRIN: 251211-F-LA223-7308
    Filename: DOD_111447790
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MUSTANG RODEO 26-1, by SSgt Dustin Braaten and SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st Fighter Wing
    MUSTANG RODEO
    exercise
    Osan Air Base
    MUSTANG RODEO 26-1

