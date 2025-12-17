video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participate in exercise MUSTANG RODEO 26-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 9-11, 2025. MUSTANG RODEO provides regular opportunities for Airmen to rehearse targeted skill sets and bridge the gap between large-scale events, ensuring that critical tasks are performed with speed and precision, even when operating under limited time or simulated operational stress.