    Coast Guard rescues 2 from life raft near Molokai

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two men from a life raft off the coast of Molokai Dec. 17, 2025. When their 42-foot vessel began taking on water, the men boarded their life raft and activated their emergency position-indicating radio beacon, transmitting their position to the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

