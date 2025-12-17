Coast Guard rescues 2 from life raft near Molokai

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two men from a life raft off the coast of Molokai Dec. 17, 2025. When their 42-foot vessel began taking on water, the men boarded their life raft and activated their emergency position-indicating radio beacon, transmitting their position to the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
