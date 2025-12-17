(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2CAB Soldier Reenlistment Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Hernandez, assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, reenlists during a ceremony in South Korea. The reenlistment reflects Hernandez’s continued commitment to the Army profession, the mission, and the Soldiers he serves alongside. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Taylor Graham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 23:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990867
    VIRIN: 251215-A-VH016-4373
    Filename: DOD_111447773
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CAB Soldier Reenlistment Ceremony, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, U.S. Army

