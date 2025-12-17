U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participate in a Jiu-Jitsu training session, Dec. 17, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The training focuses on ground-based grappling techniques designed to enhance physical fitness, mental resilience, and hand-to-hand combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 20:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|990858
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-RL243-5189
|Filename:
|DOD_111447622
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kunsan Airmen Hone Combat Skills with Jiu-Jitsu, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.