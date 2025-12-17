(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kunsan Airmen Hone Combat Skills with Jiu-Jitsu

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participate in a Jiu-Jitsu training session, Dec. 17, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The training focuses on ground-based grappling techniques designed to enhance physical fitness, mental resilience, and hand-to-hand combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 20:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 990858
    VIRIN: 251218-F-RL243-5189
    Filename: DOD_111447622
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Airmen Hone Combat Skills with Jiu-Jitsu, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jiu Jitsu
    Kunsan AFN
    AFN
    Kunsan

