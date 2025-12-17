Lethal Kinetic Strike, Dec. 17, 2025

On Dec. 17, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 20:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990857
|VIRIN:
|251218-D-D0465-6392
|Filename:
|DOD_111447616
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
