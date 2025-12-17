(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Just another day at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    18th Wing

    This video highlights the accomplishments and exercises of the 18th Wing’s operations in 2025. The 18th Wing is the Air Forces premiere combat Wing, with constantly rotating aircraft to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 20:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 990855
    VIRIN: 251217-F-ME505-8966
    Filename: DOD_111447592
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just another day at Kadena Air Base, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

