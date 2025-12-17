(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Green Goblin 25

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez, Senior Airman Thomas Hansford, Senior Airman Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, Senior Airman Katelyn Fankhauser and Airman Elliot Force

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons participate in Green Goblin 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2025. Hosted by the 1CTCS, Green Goblin 2025 is a week-long low-light and no-light exercise designed to enhance photo and video documentation skills across a variety of operational environments.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 20:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Goblin 25, by SrA Norman Enriquez, SrA Thomas Hansford, SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, SrA Katelyn Fankhauser and Amn Elliot Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    4CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Green Goblin
    Green Goblin 25

