U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons participate in Green Goblin 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2025. Hosted by the 1CTCS, Green Goblin 2025 is a week-long low-light and no-light exercise designed to enhance photo and video documentation skills across a variety of operational environments.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 20:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990851
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-F3222-9001
|PIN:
|250064
|Filename:
|DOD_111447527
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Goblin 25, by SrA Norman Enriquez, SrA Thomas Hansford, SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, SrA Katelyn Fankhauser and Amn Elliot Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
