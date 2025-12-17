Green Goblin 25 - ComCam Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons participate in Green Goblin 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2025. Combat Camera is a unique unit, capable of capturing and transmitting imagery from austere environments, shaping the information environment worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
