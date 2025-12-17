(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Green Goblin 25 - ComCam Capabilities

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons participate in Green Goblin 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 12, 2025. Combat Camera is a unique unit, capable of capturing and transmitting imagery from austere environments, shaping the information environment worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 19:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990849
    VIRIN: 251212-F-CQ122-9001
    Filename: DOD_111447512
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    1CTCS
    4CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Green Goblin
    Green Goblin 25

