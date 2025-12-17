(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday Greetings from Lt Gen Stephen Jost

    JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Commander United States Forces Japan, Lt Gen Stephen Jost and his wife Kelly Jost share a holiday message for service members and their families stationed through out the Indo-Pacific.

    United States Forces Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Holiday messages
    5th Air Force
    USINDOPACOM

