Commander United States Forces Japan, Lt Gen Stephen Jost and his wife Kelly Jost share a holiday message for service members and their families stationed through out the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 19:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990843
|VIRIN:
|251215-N-XP917-9600
|Filename:
|DOD_111447447
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from Lt Gen Stephen Jost, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
