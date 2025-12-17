Coast Guard rescues 2 people from disabled sailboat off Tarpon Springs

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued two boaters, Wednesday, after their 30-foot sailing vessel became disabled approximately 40 miles west of Tarpon Springs. The boaters were in stable condition and safely transferred to Air Station Clearwater. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
