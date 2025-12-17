(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people from disabled sailboat off Tarpon Springs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued two boaters, Wednesday, after their 30-foot sailing vessel became disabled approximately 40 miles west of Tarpon Springs. The boaters were in stable condition and safely transferred to Air Station Clearwater. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990841
    VIRIN: 251218-O-G0107-5352
    Filename: DOD_111447444
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg, coast guard, clearwater, rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video