    CW4 Preston - Dallas Cowboys Shoutout

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Trask C. Preston, a Dallas native, assigned to U.S. Army Pacific, gives a holiday shout out to the Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 17, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 19:29
    Category: Greetings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW4 Preston - Dallas Cowboys Shoutout, by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFLCowboys
    Army250football

