On this Pacific News Break: USS George Washington, the flagship carrier of Strike Group Five returned to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka; Also, in Japan U.S. Marines conducted a Marine Corp Attack Drone competition in Camp Schwab, Okinawa; U.S. Sailors assigned to the U.S. Cincinnati provided support at a local orphanage in Lumut, Malaysia during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia 2025.