BRoll: SK25 1st ANGLICO CERTEX Day 1

U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, simulate and evaluate calling for fire and close air support during Steel Knight 25 at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, Dec. 8, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|12.08.2025
|12.17.2025 18:32
|B-Roll
|990814
|251208-M-VR996-1001
|DOD_111447217
|00:05:12
|SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, US
|0
|0
