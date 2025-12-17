(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 79th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, fly a KC-46A Pegasus in coordination with Airmen assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, aboard the aircraft performing command and control operations using a Roll-on Beyond Line-of-Sight Enhancement (ROBE) kit during Exercise Steel Knight over Northern California, Dec. 11, 2025. A ROBE is a self-contained communications suite that advances access to user gateways more efficiently to further combat effectiveness. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    ROBE
    F-15C Eagle
    Aircraft
    Reserve
    Exercise Steel Knight 25

