U.S. Airmen assigned to the 79th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, fly a KC-46A Pegasus in coordination with Airmen assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, aboard the aircraft performing command and control operations using a Roll-on Beyond Line-of-Sight Enhancement (ROBE) kit during Exercise Steel Knight over Northern California, Dec. 11, 2025. A ROBE is a self-contained communications suite that advances access to user gateways more efficiently to further combat effectiveness. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 17:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990813
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-RX751-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111447195
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.