Travis AFB participates in Exercise Steel Knight

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 79th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, fly a KC-46A Pegasus in coordination with Airmen assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, aboard the aircraft performing command and control operations using a Roll-on Beyond Line-of-Sight Enhancement (ROBE) kit during Exercise Steel Knight over Northern California, Dec. 11, 2025. A ROBE is a self-contained communications suite that advances access to user gateways more efficiently to further combat effectiveness. Exercise Steel Knight is a joint exercise that strengthens interoperability, refines combat readiness and enhances seamless coordination across the battle space. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)