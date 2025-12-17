In this episode, Master Sgt. Stuart C. Gusti of the U.S. Army joins SEAC David L. Isom of the U.S. Navy for a compelling discussion on leadership, strategic priorities, and the importance of humility in military service. Tune in as they share their experiences, perspectives on the evolving global landscape, and advice for developing future leaders within the joint force.
Key Highlights:
The value of integrating joint forces to enhance operational effectiveness.
Recommendations for continuous learning and professional growth.
Reflections on the significance of supporting service members and their families.
A heartfelt reminder to honor those who serve and remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 17:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|990810
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-QP427-9942
|PIN:
|009942
|Filename:
|DOD_111447146
|Length:
|00:22:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast Episode 13: SEAC David L. Isom, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.