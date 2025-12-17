NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast Episode 13: SEAC David L. Isom

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990810" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Master Sgt. Stuart C. Gusti of the U.S. Army joins SEAC David L. Isom of the U.S. Navy for a compelling discussion on leadership, strategic priorities, and the importance of humility in military service. Tune in as they share their experiences, perspectives on the evolving global landscape, and advice for developing future leaders within the joint force.



Key Highlights:



The value of integrating joint forces to enhance operational effectiveness.



Recommendations for continuous learning and professional growth.



Reflections on the significance of supporting service members and their families.



A heartfelt reminder to honor those who serve and remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes.