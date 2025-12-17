(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast Episode 13: SEAC David L. Isom

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    In this episode, Master Sgt. Stuart C. Gusti of the U.S. Army joins SEAC David L. Isom of the U.S. Navy for a compelling discussion on leadership, strategic priorities, and the importance of humility in military service. Tune in as they share their experiences, perspectives on the evolving global landscape, and advice for developing future leaders within the joint force.

    Key Highlights:

    The value of integrating joint forces to enhance operational effectiveness.

    Recommendations for continuous learning and professional growth.

    Reflections on the significance of supporting service members and their families.

    A heartfelt reminder to honor those who serve and remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 17:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 990810
    VIRIN: 251216-A-QP427-9942
    PIN: 009942
    Filename: DOD_111447146
    Length: 00:22:21
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast Episode 13: SEAC David L. Isom, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

