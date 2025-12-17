SBD3 commander joins the El Segundo holiday parade (SBD3-TV)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Col. Andrew "Andy" Dermanoski, commander of Space Base Delta 3, joins the airmen, guardians, and civilian members representing the Los Angeles Air Force Base at the annual El Segundo Holiday Parade. The event was organized by the El Segundo Chamber of Commerce, which included community leaders, local schools, and other organizations within the City of El Segundo.



Col. Dermanoski shares why the Los Angeles Air Force Base and Space Base Delta 3 participate in these community events. The video features a time-lapse video of Colonel Dermannoski in the parade, riding a 1961 Rolls-Royce, and service members handing out candy to the community.



Col. Andrew “Andy” Dermanoski

Commander, Space Base Delta 3