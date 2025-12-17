(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SBD3 commander joins the El Segundo holiday parade

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force Col. Andrew "Andy" Dermanoski, commander of Space Base Delta 3, joins the airmen, guardians, and civilian members representing the Los Angeles Air Force Base at the annual El Segundo Holiday Parade. The event was organized by the El Segundo Chamber of Commerce, which included community leaders, local schools, and other organizations within the City of El Segundo.

    Col. Dermanoski shares why the Los Angeles Air Force Base and Space Base Delta 3 participate in these community events. The video features a time-lapse video of Colonel Dermannoski in the parade, riding a 1961 Rolls-Royce, and service members handing out candy to the community.

    Featuring:
    Col. Andrew “Andy” Dermanoski
    Commander, Space Base Delta 3

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 17:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990802
    VIRIN: 251114-X-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111446988
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBD3 commander joins the El Segundo holiday parade, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Religious Holiday
    Christmas
    Chanukkah
    Community relations (COMREL)
    parade

