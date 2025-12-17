SBD3 commander joins the El Segundo holiday parade

U.S. Space Force Col. Andrew "Andy" Dermanoski, commander of Space Base Delta 3, joins the airmen, guardians, and civilian members representing the Los Angeles Air Force Base at the annual El Segundo Holiday Parade. The event was organized by the El Segundo Chamber of Commerce, which included community leaders, local schools, and other organizations within the City of El Segundo.
Col. Dermanoski shares why the Los Angeles Air Force Base and Space Base Delta 3 participate in these community events. The video features a time-lapse video of Colonel Dermannoski in the parade, riding a 1961 Rolls-Royce, and service members handing out candy to the community.
Featuring:
Col. Andrew “Andy” Dermanoski
Commander, Space Base Delta 3
