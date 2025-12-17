(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BRoll: SK25 1st ANGLICO CERTEX Day 3

    SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, simulate and evaluate calling for fire and close air support during Steel Knight 25 at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, Dec. 10, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990801
    VIRIN: 251210-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_111446933
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRoll: SK25 1st ANGLICO CERTEX Day 3, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

