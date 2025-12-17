(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRoll: SK25 1st ANGLICO Marines conduct a machine gun range and simulated mass casualty drills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and Marine Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group operate a .50-caliber machine guns followed by a stimulated mass casualty response during Steel Knight 25 at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, Dec. 5-12, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990798
    VIRIN: 251207-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_111446917
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRoll: SK25 1st ANGLICO Marines conduct a machine gun range and simulated mass casualty drills, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    1st anglico
    Support Element
    I MIG
    machine gun
    Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video