U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and Marine Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group operate a .50-caliber machine guns followed by a stimulated mass casualty response during Steel Knight 25 at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, Dec. 5-12, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990798
|VIRIN:
|251207-M-VR996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111446917
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BRoll: SK25 1st ANGLICO Marines conduct a machine gun range and simulated mass casualty drills, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
