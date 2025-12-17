BRoll: SK25 1st ANGLICO Marines operate an RQ-20B Puma

U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, operate an RQ-20B Puma to maintain effectiveness during Steel Knight 25 at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, Dec. 7, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)
