(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Op Santa 2025, Capt. Laurel Foster A-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Laurel Foster, a native of Bethel, Alaska and Airman assigned to the 176th Wing Force Support Squadron, shares her experience responding to Typhoon Halong and working as a volunteer for Op Santa Dec. 14, 2025, at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 990793
    VIRIN: 251214-Z-SR689-1004
    Filename: DOD_111446832
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Op Santa 2025, Capt. Laurel Foster A-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Op Santa
    OpSanta
    Operation Santa Claus 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video