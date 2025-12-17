Op Santa 2025, Capt. Laurel Foster A-Roll

Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Laurel Foster, a native of Bethel, Alaska and Airman assigned to the 176th Wing Force Support Squadron, shares her experience responding to Typhoon Halong and working as a volunteer for Op Santa Dec. 14, 2025, at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
12.14.2025
12.17.2025
Interviews
|990793
|251214-Z-SR689-1004
|DOD_111446832
00:04:09
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|0
|0
