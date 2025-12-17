Operation Santa Claus 2025, B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For nearly 70 years, the Alaska National Guard has worked with partner agencies to spread holiday cheer to rural Alaskan communities. For the first time in recent memory, Op Santa came to Anchorage to serve Western Alaska families displaced by Typhoon Halong. The Alaska Native Heritage Center hosted the community event with additional support from the Association of Village Council Presidents, Calista Corporation, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Fireweed Foundation, Premier Alaska Tours, Salvation Army, Sobermiut, and the State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)