    2nd LAAD SMARTSHOOTER live-fire

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct live-fire training with the SMARTSHOOTER system at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2025. The SMARTSHOOTER system was developed with computer vision and machine learning technology and can be mounted to small arms weapons to target unmanned aerial systems (UAS). This system increases 2nd LAAD's counter-UAS capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990781
    VIRIN: 251216-M-YV358-1003
    Filename: DOD_111446657
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd LAAD SMARTSHOOTER live-fire, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    live-fire
    drone
    AI
    2nd LAAD Bn
    range
    UAS

