2nd LAAD SMARTSHOOTER live-fire

U.S. Marines with 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct live-fire training with the SMARTSHOOTER system at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2025. The SMARTSHOOTER system was developed with computer vision and machine learning technology and can be mounted to small arms weapons to target unmanned aerial systems (UAS). This system increases 2nd LAAD's counter-UAS capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)