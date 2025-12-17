End-of-Year closeout | Capt. Curtis Blount Jr. shares his top 3 tips for a smooth EOY closeout

With year-end right around the corner, Capt. Curtis Blount Jr., a newer voice in contracting from the 900th Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Bragg, is sharing his top three tips for a successful closeout. Watch as he shares practical strategies that can help anyone finish the year strong.
|08.18.2025
|12.17.2025 15:13
|Video Productions
|990774
|250818-O-HP256-9827
|DOD_111446501
|00:00:42
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
