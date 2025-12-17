(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    End-of-Year closeout | Capt. Curtis Blount Jr. shares his top 3 tips for a smooth EOY closeout

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    With year-end right around the corner, Capt. Curtis Blount Jr., a newer voice in contracting from the 900th Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Bragg, is sharing his top three tips for a successful closeout. Watch as he shares practical strategies that can help anyone finish the year strong.

    Video ID: 990774
    VIRIN: 250818-O-HP256-9827
    Filename: DOD_111446501
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    MICC
    Endofyear
    ArmyContracting
    ContractingforSoldiers
    Contracting

