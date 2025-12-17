(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DCMA Assumption of Leadership

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Michael Dunbar, Douglas Key, Jeramy Moore, Cameron Piper and Colton Wood

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Navy Vice Adm. Stephen Tedford assumed leadership of Defense Contract Management Agency from Sonya Ebright, acting director, during an assumption of leadership ceremony at the Ordnance Training Support Facility, Fort Lee, Virginia, Dec. 11, 2025. The Honorable Michael Duffey, Undersecretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, presided over the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990772
    VIRIN: 251211-D-D0449-1001
    Filename: DOD_111446472
    Length: 00:56:02
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCMA Assumption of Leadership, by Michael Dunbar, Douglas Key, Jeramy Moore, Cameron Piper and Colton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Contract Management Agency
    Stephen Tedford

