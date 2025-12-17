MICC 1st quarter FY26 Town Hall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In case you missed it, on December 10, the MICC hosted our 1st quarter fiscal year 26 town hall!



The event brought together more than 60 key leaders in person and nearly 800 employees virtually.



Teammates can watch the full town hall on MS Teams!



Here are some highlights from the informative event!



Read more here: https://www.army.mil/article/289544/micc_leaders_host_1st_quarter_fy26_town_hall