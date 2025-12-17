In case you missed it, on December 10, the MICC hosted our 1st quarter fiscal year 26 town hall!
The event brought together more than 60 key leaders in person and nearly 800 employees virtually.
Teammates can watch the full town hall on MS Teams!
Here are some highlights from the informative event!
Read more here: https://www.army.mil/article/289544/micc_leaders_host_1st_quarter_fy26_town_hall
This work, MICC 1st quarter FY26 Town Hall, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
