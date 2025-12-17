(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rota Engages Future Leaders at DODEA Career & College Fair

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.01.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    251202-N-FT324-6584. ROTA, SPAIN (December 2, 2025). U.S. Naval Hospital Rota healthcare professionals participated in the DODEA Rota Middle High School Career & College Fair as part of the command’s ongoing community outreach mission. Sailors and civilian medical staff engaged with students, shared their expertise, and showcased the wide range of healthcare career paths available within Navy Medicine. The event strengthened partnerships with local schools while motivating future leaders to explore opportunities in the medical field through education and mentorship.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 14:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 990768
    VIRIN: 251202-N-FT324-6584
    Filename: DOD_111446387
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ROTA, ES

    This work, Rota Engages Future Leaders at DODEA Career & College Fair, by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy (DoN)

