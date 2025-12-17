Rota Engages Future Leaders at DODEA Career & College Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990768" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

251202-N-FT324-6584. ROTA, SPAIN (December 2, 2025). U.S. Naval Hospital Rota healthcare professionals participated in the DODEA Rota Middle High School Career & College Fair as part of the command’s ongoing community outreach mission. Sailors and civilian medical staff engaged with students, shared their expertise, and showcased the wide range of healthcare career paths available within Navy Medicine. The event strengthened partnerships with local schools while motivating future leaders to explore opportunities in the medical field through education and mentorship.