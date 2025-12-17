251202-N-FT324-6584. ROTA, SPAIN (December 2, 2025). U.S. Naval Hospital Rota healthcare professionals participated in the DODEA Rota Middle High School Career & College Fair as part of the command’s ongoing community outreach mission. Sailors and civilian medical staff engaged with students, shared their expertise, and showcased the wide range of healthcare career paths available within Navy Medicine. The event strengthened partnerships with local schools while motivating future leaders to explore opportunities in the medical field through education and mentorship.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 14:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|990768
|VIRIN:
|251202-N-FT324-6584
|Filename:
|DOD_111446387
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rota Engages Future Leaders at DODEA Career & College Fair, by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.